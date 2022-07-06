Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Ogum hopes Cameroonian forward Franck Etouga stays

Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Ogum is hoping Cameroonian attacker Franck Mbella Etouga will stay ahead of next season.

The Reds forward has attracted interest from clubs abroad with the 20-year-old expected to make a switch in the summer transfer widow.

However, Dr Ogum wants Mbella, who netted 21 goals in the Ghana Premier League to stay.

“I want Franck Mbella to stay at Kotoko. That is my wish” he told ATL FM.

“Some people didn’t believe in me when I was going to Kotoko. But I believed and trusted in myself to deliver at Kotoko. My aim is for Kotoko to play good football and to win. We are in the first and elementary phase of my game model and training programmes at Kotoko and look at the way Kotoko is playing. The second phase will be splendid.

“I want players who are hungry and ready to make a name for themselves at Kotoko. Kotoko can make an impact in Africa. All that we need is to do proper planning especially, player recruitment.”