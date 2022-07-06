Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Ogum reveals interest from clubs abroad

Ghana Premier League winning coach, Dr Prosper Ogum, has disclosed interest from clubs outside the country.

The Asante Kotoko gaffer led the Porcupine Warriors to a successful campaign in just his first season in charge of the club.

Dr Ogum has a year left on his current deal but reports in Kumasi reveal the former WAFA coach could extend his stay with the Reds.

“I have a two-year contract with Kotoko and I will respect it. Although some teams outside Ghana have requested for my services, I am for Kotoko and I love serving them,” he told ATL FM.

He added that: “I now know and understand my players and vice versa. So I want most of them to stay at Kotoko. [The team] going to Africa although I understand the business aspect of football," he added.

Dr Ogum will lead the Kumasi-based club in the CAF Champions League next season.