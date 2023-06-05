Asante Kotoko coach Gazale confident of victory in final game against Dreams

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale has expressed confidence in securing victory for the club's fans in their final game of the season against Dreams FC in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Still Believe lads in their penultimate game, inching closer to a top four finish.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor's crucial header secured the victory over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, as the Porcupine Warriors returned to winning ways.

When asked about the fans' expectations for the match against Dreams FC, coach Gazale simply stated, "Win."

With the record Ghana Premier League holders aiming to finish in the top four this season after clinching the title last year, they are determined to end their campaign on a high note.

Kotoko fans eagerly anticipate a thrilling encounter as their team looks to secure another victory and end the season on a positive note.