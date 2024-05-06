Asante Kotoko coach lauds fans for positive support in 2-0 victory over Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum praised the fans for their unwavering support following his side's 2-0 win over Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in week 29 fixture of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Mohammed sealed the victory, marking Asante Kotoko's third consecutive win after a challenging spell of results.

Addressing the supporters following the match, Dr. Ogum expressed gratitude for their encouraging presence at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He commended their role as supporters rather than detractors, noting the absence of negative reactions even in moments of player error.

Dr. Ogum emphasized the importance of the fans' positive energy, highlighting its impact on player performance. He encouraged them to maintain this supportive spirit in the remaining five games of the season, expressing confidence that it would contribute to a turnaround in the team's fortunes.

Despite their recent struggles, Asante Kotoko currently sits in 10th place on the league table with 40 points, with hopes of further improvement in the upcoming matches.

The Porcupine Warriors face Berekum Chelsea in their next game.