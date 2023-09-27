Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum calm ahead of Karela United clash

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed confidence and calmness ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Karela United.

Ogum's comments come in the wake of discussions about the club's winless streak at the Baba Yara Stadium, which has extended to six games, dating back to last season.

The Porcupine Warriors have yet to secure a victory in the current Ghana Premier League season, starting with a goalless draw at home against Heart of Lions and followed by a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars in the subsequent fixture.

Despite the winless streak at their home stadium, Ogum has played down any notion of pressure, emphasising that the team is well-prepared in all aspects of the game.

He stated, "In the first place, it doesn’t put any pressure on any of us because we are well prepared in all spheres of the game. We are getting the team ready to play on Sunday, play well and get the results. So there is no pressure from anywhere, we are calm, we are confident in what we are doing at training, and we believe that what we are doing at training will give us the needed performance and the needed results," during a pre-match conference.

Ogum also called on the fans and stakeholders to rally behind the team, urging them to come out in large numbers to support Asante Kotoko as they aim to secure their first win of the season.

He commended the fans for their passionate support in previous matches and encouraged them to continue supporting the team.