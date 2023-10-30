Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum commends youngster Peter Acquah for goal against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko SC head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has commended young player Peter Acquah Amidu for his first goal for the team.

Acquah scored in the 10th minute during their match against Bechem United at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Although the game ended in a 1-1 draw with Augustine Okrah's goal in the second half, Dr. Ogum praised Acquah's performance and noted that the goal would boost his confidence.

He emphasized the importance of scoring for a wing striker or player and encouraged Acquah to maintain his performance.

"I think he is a young chap, and I would like to congratulate him. He is good," the coach told StarTimes.

"As a wing striker or as a wing player one of the key things there is to make sure that you score and that is what I have been telling him all the time. So, I mean, it is good for his confidence. It is good for his energy, and he needs to keep it up," he added

Kotoko is currently in 7th place with 10 points and will face league leaders Nsoatreman FC in their matchday eighth game on Thursday.