Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum praises winning approach in victory over Aduana FC

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his satisfaction with the tactical approach that led to their 1-0 victory over Aduana FC on Friday night.

The game saw Ivorian Kalo Ouattara netting the lone goal from a well-delivered cross by Richmond Lamptey at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during their matchday five clash in the Ghana Premier League.

Dr. Ogum applauded his players for their consistent performance and their ability to replicate their strong play from their previous win against Accra Lions to their home game.

"I'm proud of the boys for their consistent performance; the way we played in Accra, they have been able to reproduce the same in Kumasi."

While acknowledging the challenge of maintaining the same intensity throughout the game, Dr. Ogum emphasized that it was all about energy distribution.

"You can’t keep the intensity throughout; it was all about energy distribution. I think we expended a lot of energy in the first half, and in the second half, they came in with a lot of energy, but then we kept our structure on the pitch and changed our game approach, and it worked."

As a result of this crucial victory, the Porcupine Warriors have climbed to the second position in the league standings with 8 points.