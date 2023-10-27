Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum urges players to demonstrate their prowess ahead of Bechem United clash

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has issued a challenge to his players, calling on them to silence their doubters and reaffirm their status as the best team in the country.

Dr. Ogum had previously led Asante Kotoko to victory in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League during his first tenure with the Porcupine Warriors. However, since his return, the team hasn't quite hit their stride, despite securing positive results in their previous three games.

In the ongoing 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season, Asante Kotoko has managed to win only two out of six games and Ogum believes that it's time for his team to step up and showcase their abilities in the upcoming matches.

"As I said, it is a learning curve. Looking at the remaining matches left in the first round, we need to ensure that we win all these games and ensure that at the end of the first round, we will finish at the top," Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum emphasised.

"Kotoko is known to be the best, and we must always prove that we are the best."

Asante Kotoko is scheduled to host Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.