Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum admits defensive shortcomings

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has candidly addressed defensive concerns within his team, acknowledging that they have conceded goals this season that they shouldn't have.

Ogum made these remarks following his side's impressive performance in securing their 12th clean sheet of the season after 29 games, defeating Legon Cities 2-0.

Reflecting on the match, which also marked the extension of Kotoko's recent unbeaten run to three games with two wins, Ogum highlighted the team's progress both offensively and defensively. Goals from Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed secured the victory.

"We have conceded some goals this season that we shouldn’t have conceded. But then it’s part of the game. It’s a learning curve for us as a technical team, a playing body, and as a team. We need to defend," said Ogum.

He emphasised the importance of defensive solidity, stating, "The principle is that if you cannot score you should not allow your opponent to score. We are working on it and with time we will get better."

Looking ahead, Kotoko aims to maintain their positive momentum as they prepare to face Berekum Chelsea in their upcoming game in mid-May.