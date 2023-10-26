Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum applauds fans for their dedication

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Ogum has expressed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support and dedication of the team's fans.

Despite the challenging start to the season, where the club has secured only nine points out of a possible 18 in the Ghana Premier League, Ogum has praised the fans for their commitment.

In his words, "If I am to select words to describe the attitude of the fans, I think I will be short of it. So amazing, I am so surprised about their attendance, about the way they come, they support us right from the beginning of the game to the end."

Ogum went on to express his gratitude and encouraged the fans to continue attending games in large numbers, both at home and away. He believes their support can be a game-changer for the team.

He drew a parallel with renowned African football clubs like Ahly, Zamalek, and TP Mazembe, emphasising the pivotal role of fans in the success of these teams.

He said, "If you look at teams like the Ahlys, the Zamaleks, the TP Mazembes, one of their weapons is the 12th player, which is the fans. When you go to Cairo International Stadium to play against Ahly, it is always full."

As Asante Kotoko prepares for a crucial match against Bechem United in Kumasi, Ogum is confident of witnessing a massive crowd in the stadium, ready to support their team to victory.