Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum blasts attitude of senior players

Published on: 08 November 2023
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has blasted the lackadaisical attitude of the club's senior players. 

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled for consistency and currently sit 13th on the Ghana Premier League table.

Kotoko have lost in back-to-back games this season after defeats to Nsoatreman and Dreams FC in their last two matches.

The former WAFA coach disclosed at a press briefing in Kumasi that he has been dependent on the young players in the team because the senior players have not shown enough effort at training.

“Most of the Senior players are not putting in much effort at training, and that's the reason I start the young guys who originally are not supposed to start,” he said.

“Players stay in Kotoko, and after one or two years, they turn into politicians. They use the media to fight for positions to play," he added.

Asante Kotoko travels to Samartex for matchday 11 of the league on Saturday.

 

