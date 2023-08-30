Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum extols qualities of new signing Bernard Somuah

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr Prosper Ogum has lauded the signing of highly-rated forward Bernard Somuah.

The 17-year-old joins the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal from Afigya Liberty.

Somuah, who scored 22 goals for his club last season, impressed Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum in pre-season, leading to the capture of the talented attacker.

“He’s a brilliant player, and he has all the qualities of a modern-day winger," Dr Ogum told scasantekotoko.com.

"He has hunger for goals, a vision to see the dangers around him, and use space.

"Somuah is technically gifted, and all he needs is to remain disciplined, and I am confident that Kotoko has gotten a real talent," he noted.

Despite showing enormous potential while at Beposo with the Ghanaian giants, Dr Ogum believes he will need the support of the fans to excel.

"I will plead with the fans to have patience for him and not to overhype him, but to support him and see what the future holds for us," said the Ghana Premier League winning coach.