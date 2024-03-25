Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum given three games to turn things around

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has been tasked with improving the club's fortune in the next three matches following four consecutive losses in the Ghana Premier League.

The latest defeat, a 1-0 loss against local rivals Nations FC, extended Kotoko's losing streak to five in their past six games, placing them 10 points behind the top spot.

High expectations greeted Kotoko at the beginning of the second round after their remarkable finish in the first phase, where they finished second.

However, Ogum seems to face challenges maintaining consistency, with performance levels dropping and fans expressing dissatisfaction.

Crucial upcoming matches against Bechem United, Nsoatreman FC, and Dreams FC will likely decide Ogum's fate at Asante Kotoko, according to Akoma Sports.

Success in these fixtures offers the besieged coach an opportunity to revive the team's campaign and preserve his role within the organization.

Amid escalating tension, Ogum remains focused and committed to reversing the current slump.

During a recent interview, he vowed to correct the situation, highlighting the significance of unity and fan support in guiding Kotoko toward improvement.

In this challenging second stintâ€”following a victorious initial period when he won the leagueâ€”for Prosper Ogum, the next three matches may dictate not only his coaching career at Asante Kotoko but also shape the direction of the entire season for the struggling club.