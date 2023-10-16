Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum hails players' consistency 

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has praised his team's performance after they secured a second straight victory in the Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 win over Aduana FC on Friday.

The win was Kotoko's first at home this season and it lifted them to fifth place in the table with eight points after five matches.

"I'm proud of the boys for their consistent performance," Ogum said after the match. "The way we played in Accra, they have been able to reproduce the same in Kumasi."

Kotoko took the lead in the 34th minute through Ivorian striker Kalo Ouattara, who headed in a cross from Richmond Lamptey.

Aduana pressed for an equaliser in the second half, but Kotoko held on for their second win of the season.

"You can't keep the intensity throughout; it was all about energy distribution," Ogum said. "I think we expended a lot of energy in the first half, and in the second half, they came in with a lot of energy, but then we kept our structure on the pitch and changed our game approach, and it worked."

Kotoko will now turn their attention to their upcoming match against local rivals Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.