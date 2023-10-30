Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum laments missed opportunities in draw against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed his disappointment after a 1-1 draw against Bechem United on Sunday.

Ogum believed his team had ample chances in the first half to secure victory, but they were unable to capitalise on them.

The game at the Baba Yara Stadium saw Peter Acquah score his debut goal for the Porcupine Warriors, giving them a 1-0 lead. However, Bechem United's Augustine Okrah later scored, levelling the score in the second half, leading to a draw.

Coach Ogum reflected on the match, saying, "I think we played well in the first half, created a lot of chances which we should have ended the game in the first half, but we didn’t take our chances. In the second half, they got a goal that changed the complexity of the game, but I’m okay."

He emphasized that the equalizer was a turning point in the game, providing Bechem United with renewed energy. Ogum acknowledged the need for mental strength among his players to overcome such challenges. Despite the change in the game's dynamics, he noted that the team was able to match the intensity of the game.

The 1-1 draw left Kotoko with mixed feelings, as they were eager to secure a victory but ultimately had to settle for a point. They are three points off top spot.