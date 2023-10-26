Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum lauds resurgence of fan support in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has expressed his delight at the remarkable surge in fan attendance in the current Ghana Premier League season.

This enthusiastic show of support stands in stark contrast to the sparse turnouts witnessed in the 2022/23 season, signifying a promising shift in fan engagement for the team.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season began with uncertainties and a relatively slow start for Asante Kotoko. However, the Porcupine Warriors, under coach Prosper Ogum's guidance, have experienced a significant upturn in their fortunes, securing two wins and a draw, thus displaying a newfound level of consistency.

"If I am to select words to describe the attitude of the fans, I think I will fall short, it's so amazing. I am pleasantly surprised by their attendance and their unwavering support from the beginning of the game until the end," he told Peace FM,

"We want to express our gratitude to them and believe that they can do even more than they are currently doing. We encourage them to keep coming in large numbers for every game, both at home and away. Particularly in our home games, they should come and fill the stadium."

The Porcupine Warriors are aiming to continue in their form as they welcome Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium in their matchday seven encounter.