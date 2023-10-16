Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum optimistic about upcoming clash with Nations FC

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum is optimistic about their upcoming match against Nations FC, which he believes will be a "perfect match."

The newly promoted side are owned by former Kotoko board chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei, and they are considered local rivals.

Having secured back-to-back wins against Accra Lions and Aduana FC, Kotoko will enter clash with confidence, aiming for a third consecutive victory.

In contrast, Nations FC will be seeking their second win after failing to secure a victory in their last two games, including a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Berekum Chelsea over the weekend.

"Yeah, it is more or less like a local derby, and it is going to be a perfect match," Dr. Ogum commented. "They are also a ball-playing side, and then we'll try to strategize how to play against them."

The anticipation for this match is growing as both sides prepare to face each other in what promises to be an exciting contest on Sunday.