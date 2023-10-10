Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum praises Accra Lions' tactical prowess following victory

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum had words of praise for his opponents, Accra Lions, whom he described as a "tactically good side" following Monday's hard-fought victory.

Kotoko secured a 1-0 win over Accra Lions, with the decisive goal coming late in the game courtesy of Kalo Ouattara. This victory marked Asante Kotoko's first win of the season, ending a three-game winless streak and simultaneously handing Accra Lions their first defeat of the campaign.

Coach Prosper Ogum acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Accra Lions and their tactical acumen. In his post-match comments, he stated, "They are a tactically good side. They are very intelligent on the ball, and they are able to move well into spaces, so I knew it was going to be like this."

Despite acknowledging the quality of their opponents, Ogum shifted his focus to his own players, commending them for their efforts in securing the much-needed victory. He particularly praised the substitutes for their contributions, highlighting the depth and quality within the team.

"We have quality, we have depth in the team. If you are on the bench, your responsibility is to read and analyze the game. I’m happy for them that when they go in there, they are able to get the decisions right," Coach Prosper Ogum remarked.

With the satisfaction of their first win of the season, Kotoko are now gearing up to face Aduana FC on Sunday in Kumasi.