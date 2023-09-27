Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum provides on injured duo Richmond Lamptey and Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has provided an injury update on his squad ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Karela United on Sunday in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors have been dealing with several injury setbacks to key players. Justice Blay and Richmond Lamptey have been sidelined due to injuries, while Julius Ofori, Fuseini Issahak, and Augustine Agyapong have also been battling fitness issues.

Coach Ogum provided details on the players' conditions, saying, "We all know Richmond Lamptey and Justice Blay are not training. For Blay, he is on a treatment plan and he's being very positive. We had a series of meetings with him for him to follow the treatment plan, and he is adhering to it."

"Lamptey had a hamstring injury during the preseason, and you know, it takes time for such injuries to heal. It requires a lot of rest, medication, and a proper diet, and we are taking care of that. Fortunately, he joined full-scale training this week and even participated in the main team's training this morning."

"Ofori also had a groin issue, and he's receiving treatment. This morning, Augustine Agyapong complained of pain on the side of his right foot, so we sent him for an x-ray. Fuseini Issahak also started training this morning, but we had to halt his session at some point."

Kotoko began the season with a goalless draw against Heart of Lions at home and then suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars in the subsequent fixture. They will hope to bounce back against Karela United.