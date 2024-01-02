GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum reacts to Richmond Lamptey's AFCON call-up

Published on: 02 January 2024
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has celebrated talismanic midfielder Richmond Lamptey following his inclusion in the Black Stars team for AFCON 2023. 

The Kotoko vice-captain was rewarded with an invite to the Black Stars for the tournament in Ivory Coast following an outstanding run in the Ghana Premier League with the Porcupine Warriors.

Lamptey's dazzling displays has seen the Reds enjoy a remarkable turnaround to place second at the end of the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

Ogum, who is working with Lamptey for the second time at Kotoko, shared his excitement as he praised the midfielder.

"Your dedication, hard work, discipline, and passion to play and excel at the top level have paid off! Congratulations, Nii! YOU ARE THE MAN!," he wrote on X.

Lamptey will join his Black Stars teammates this week as preparations begin ahead of AFCON 2023.

He is expected to feature in the international friendly against Namibia on January 8 before the team leaves Ghana for Ivory Coast on January 10.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

 

