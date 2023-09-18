Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum remains confident despite goalless draw in season opener

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum remains confident that his team will improve as the season progresses, despite a disappointing start that saw them held to a goalless draw by newly promoted Heart of Lions in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors struggled to find the back of the net in their opener at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

However, Narteh Ogum believes in the potential of his players and is optimistic that they will soon start delivering better results as the season unfolds.

He stated, “So, to me what I saw today is good from individual players. But then we can do better. It’s good, better, best. So, what I saw was good. I’m okay with it. I don’t have any doubt that this team will improve as the league progresses, both in terms of offence and defence. We will create more chances and win games. So, I’m very confident.”

Asante Kotoko's next match will see them travel to face Bibiani Goldstars.