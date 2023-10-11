Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum remains optimistic despite slow start in 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum, remains resolute in his optimism despite a challenging beginning to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The team currently occupies the 10th position with just five points from four games. Coach Ogum is confident that, as time progresses, his players will build the confidence needed to turn their fortunes around.

The Porcupine Warriors secured their first victory in the ongoing campaign against Accra Lions thanks to a late header from Kalo Ouattara

Ogum acknowledged the challenge his team has faced and assured fans that they are diligently addressing it in training. He highlighted the distinction between training confidence and game confidence, expressing his belief that, with time, his players will gain the latter.

"That has been the challenge of the team, so we are still working at it in training, and I am sure with time, they will gain game confidence."

Coach Ogum further underlined the team's ability to create scoring opportunities, emphasising that they are getting into promising positions but need to improve the finishing touches. He added, "The good thing is that we are creating the chances. We were multiplying in the penalty area; it's just the last touch to connect, so gradually, things will fall into place."

The team is gearing up for their next clash against Aduana Stars on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.