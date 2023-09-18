Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum satisfied with team’s performance in Heart of Lions draw

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Ogum says he is pleased with his team’s showing despite being held to a goalless draw by Kpando Heart of Lions on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors were hoping to kick off their 2023-24 league campaign in grand style but they came up against a spirited and compact Lions team who threatened an upset throughout the game.

Lions’ danger man, Mustapha Yakubu scored off a rebound in the second half, but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside. Replays on television show that it was a bad call, letting Kotoko off the hook.

Ogum’s side, which was a mix of old and new players showed promising signs they would get better as the season advances. They however failed to get it right in the final third when it mattered most in this game.

Ogum was content with his team's display. He told StarTimes’ Prince Annang: “Yeah, I’m okay with it. I’m satisfied because we have a blend of new and old players trying to get the game model going. So, to me what I saw today is good of individual player.

“But then we can do better. It’s good, better, best. So, what I saw was good. I’m okay with it.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante