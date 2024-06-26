Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum undergoes successful surgery after short illness

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has undergone surgery after a short illness, the club has disclosed.

The Kotoko coach is currently recovering from the surgery and will join the team when he fully recovers.

"Our head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has undergone a successful surgery after a short illness. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back soon. GET WELL SOON, Coach!" wrote Kotoko on their official X account.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will begin early training following the end of a tough campaign as they start preparations for the Democracy Cup against rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Kumasi-based giants have undergone a massive clearout after releasing 18 players at the end of the season.

The club is already in the market for new players as they build a competitive team for the upcoming campaign.

The former Ghana champions finished last season in sixth place.