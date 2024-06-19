Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum vows swift transfer moves to replace offloaded players

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has announced the club's intention to act swiftly in the transfer market to find suitable replacements for the recently offloaded players.

This strategic move comes after the team finished the season in sixth place with 49 points, 12 points behind champions Samartex.

In a surprising decision, the Porcupine Warriors have cleared out as many as 18 players in less than 24 hours. This significant overhaul is part of a comprehensive rebuild process aimed at revitalizing the team ahead of the new season.

“We need to actually go out there as early as possible to make sure that the signings that we want or the players that we want to sign, we get them," Ogum stated. "This time, not players from lower divisions, but players who have seen it in the Premier League. So these are basically some of the things that we need to also do.”

Among the offloaded players is team captain Ibrahim Danlad, highlighting the significant changes within the squad. Kotoko, having been trophyless for the past two seasons, is determined to improve their fortunes in the upcoming season.

The club's proactive approach in the transfer market is expected to bring in experienced professionals who can provide the quality and stability needed to enhance the team's competitiveness.

As Kotoko embarks on this rebuild, the focus will be on acquiring players who have proven themselves in the Premier League, ensuring a stronger performance in the next season.