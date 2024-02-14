Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum vows to chase Ghana Premier League glory after FA Cup setback

Asante Kotoko coach Proper Narteh Ogum is turning his focus to the Ghana Premier League title race after his team's exit from the FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors faced a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Karela United during the Round 16 stage on Monday, with goals from Solomon Aboagye and Giyas sealing their elimination from the Cup competition.

Reacting to the FA Cup exit, Ogum acknowledged that the team's performance did not meet the high expectations of their devoted fans.

In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, he stated, "I take full responsibility for our exit from the FA Cup. The team's performance fell short of the high expectaexpectations loving fabulous family and friends."

Despite the setback, Ogum is determined to redirect the team's efforts towards the Ghana Premier League. "We are sorry for the disappointment. We are dedicated and committed to coming back and fighting for the Ghana Premier League," he affirmed, highlighting the team's renewed commitment to league success.

With the Ghana Premier League set to resume on February 23, Asante Kotoko, who finished third in the first half of the campaign, will look to bounce back and make a strong push for the league title.