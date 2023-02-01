Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo fined by GFA for misconduct

The Disciplinary Committee of The Ghana Football Association has placed a fine of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 2000.00) on Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo.

Zerbo was charged by the Committee for attempting to assault the match officials after their 2-0 loss to Bechem United in Bechem on 3rd November, 2023.

According to the association, Zerbo also made certain gestures which are ‘likely to put the game into disrepute’.

The verdict read as follows: “The Disciplinary Committee finds that SEYDOU ZERBO breached Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations. The Committee however takes note of Seydou Zerbo’s plea for mitigation. The Committee hereby makes the following decisions:

SEYDOU ZERBO is fined an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2, 000.00). SEYDOU ZERBO is warned that any future misconduct may result in a more severe punishment”

Asante Kotoko for their part wrote in their plea, “The Club will continue to educate both players and technical team members on positive ways of reacting during matches.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante