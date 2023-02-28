Asante Kotoko Communications Director raises concerns over poor officiating in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko Communications Director David Obeng Nyarko has raised concerns over the standard of officiating in the Ghana Premier League.

Nyarko claims that several controversial refereeing decisions have led to a loss of confidence among the team and cited specific incidents to back up his claims.

"We have several issues with officiating. As we talk, some referees have been banned because of some decisions they have taken against Asante Kotoko," said Nyarko in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

He went on to explain that poor refereeing decisions have affected the team's performance, stating that "If you look at the points difference between us and the top team, it is seven points against our team. We conceded a clear offside goal at RTU. At half time, a lot of things went behind the scenes."

Nyarko also highlighted the team's game against Dreams FC, where he claims that players lacked confidence due to poor refereeing decisions.

"Anyone who watched our game against Dreams FC would realize that the players were shooting outside the box because they don't have the confidence that they will get anything when they go into the box. Our confidence has been killed," he said.

The Communications Director's comments come amidst a series of controversies involving referees and Asante Kotoko. Several officials have received bans for decisions made in games involving the team. Nyarko's concerns reflect those of many fans, who have criticized the standard of officiating in the league.

Asante Kotoko, who are currently in third place in the Ghana Premier League table, will be hoping for a change in fortunes as they look to defend their title. The team will be hoping that their concerns over officiating will be addressed to ensure a fair and competitive league.