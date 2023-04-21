Asante Kotoko Communications Manager confident of team's chances to defend title

Asante Kotoko Communications Manager, David Obeng Nyarko, has stated that the club will keep fighting to defend their Premier League title, despite a below-par performance.

Currently sitting in 5th place on the league table with 39 points after 26 games played, Kotoko is set to face league leaders Aduana Stars on matchday 27 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Obeng Nyarko admitted that the team must improve its performance but also added that they will keep fighting to retain their title.

"If you look at the Ghana Premier League, it is not over yet, so if our coach (Abdul Gazale) says we can still defend the Premier League, it is still possible if you look at the point gap," he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

Obeng Nyarko also acknowledged that Aduana Stars has extended their lead at the top of the table, but he believes there is still room for improvement for Kotoko.

"If we are able to win consecutive games, our position on the league log will improve. We are still fighting to retain the Ghana Premier League, but we know it will not be easy," he added.

Kotoko's Communications Manager also emphasized that the club is aware of the challenge they face in defending their title, but they are prepared to put in the effort to achieve their goal.

"We know it is not going to be easy, but we will keep fighting to defend our title. Asante Kotoko is a big club, and we must fight until the end," he said.

The game between Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT. Fans of both teams are anticipating a fierce encounter as Kotoko seeks to close the gap on the top of the table.