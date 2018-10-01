Asante Kotoko complete Kwame Bonsu swoop - Report

Ghana Premier League giants have completed the signing of Kwame Bonsu on a three-year-deal, according to media reports.

According to reports in the media, Bonsu signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors at the club's secretariat on Monday morning after a successful trials.

The 24-year-old has been training with the first team of Porcupine Warriors since last month.

He has been without a club after being released from prison in Sweden in July.

Bonsu was handed a two-year prison sentence after he was charged for raping and assaulting his wife by a Swedish court.

Bonsu played for Heart of Lions before leaving for Europe to play for FC Rosengård, Mjallby IF and Gelfe IF.