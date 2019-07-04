GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 July 2019
Asante Kotoko complete medicals for trio Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh and Kwame Baah
From left: Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh and Kwame Baah

Asante Kotoko are set to announce the signing of trio Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh and Kwame Baah.

The club announced on Thursday the three players have completed their medicals.

They become the first batch of players to hired by the club for their 2019/20 CAF Champions League.

Kotoko are also on the market looking for a new coach after shockingly parting ways with CK Akonnor.

Akonnor guided the Porcupine Warriors to qualify for the continent's eliet inter-clubs competition by winning the Normalisation Committe Special Competition.

