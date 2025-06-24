Asante Kotoko complete the signing of experienced forward Johnson Oppong Owusu

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have strengthened their attacking options with the acquisition of seasoned forward Johnson Oppong Owusu, signalling the club’s intent to mount a serious challenge both on the local front and in African competitions during the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old marks his return to Ghana after a brief spell in Tajikistan, bringing with him a wealth of experience and versatility.

A former standout for Dreams FC and Inter Allies, Owusu gained prominence after playing a key role in Dreams' historic run to the semi-finals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Per a report by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio, the forward has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors after passing medicals at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Although the club is yet to make an official announcement, the move is reportedly backed by head coach Karim Zito, who is impressed by the player’s technical qualities and international pedigree.

Owusu's career has seen him feature in Europe for clubs such as FC Trinity ZlÃ­n (Czech Republic), FK Kukesi (Albania), and Portuguese sides Maritimo, Camacha, and SC Braga U19.

His addition is expected to bring depth and attacking firepower to Kotoko as they gear up for the CAF inter-club competitions and aim to reclaim the Ghana Premier League crown.