Asante Kotoko complete the signing of midfielder Emmanuel Antwi

Asante Kotoko have officially signed midfielder Emmanuel Antwi on a three-year contract after leaving Great Olympics ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 24-year-old, who was a free agent, passed a medical examination in Kumasi before committing to the Porcupines Warriors.

Antwi had an impressive stint with Olympics, making 26 appearances and scoring six goals with five assists in the last league campaign.

He is expected to join Kotoko's training sessions on Wednesday at the Adako Jachie Training Complex.

Antwi expressed his excitement, stating that playing for Kotoko has been his childhood dream.

This signing adds to Kotoko's recent acquisitions, including Abdul Hamid Mohammed from Al Hilal SC and Sudanese striker AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman.

Kotoko is bolstering its squad for the upcoming season, and Antwi's addition is expected to strengthen their midfield.

With his skills and experience, Antwi is poised to make a significant impact at his new club.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse are expected to announce the signings of defensive midfielder Razak Kasim and defender Emmanuel Boahen in the coming days.