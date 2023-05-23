Asante Kotoko confirm departure of Algerian video analyst

Asante Kotoko has put an end to speculations surrounding the departure of their video analyst Nazim Mohammed Boudjadi, by issuing a press release.

Earlier reports on Monday suggested that Boudjadi had resigned from his position within the club.

In the evening, the club confirmed Boudjadi's departure and provided an explanation for the situation.

The press release stated, "Before joining the club in Ghana, he sought permission from Management to visit his sick mother in Saudi Arabia. However, considering the critical nature of the first game of the season against Kadiogo, we requested that he postpone his trip until after the second leg, to which he agreed but ultimately did not go."

The statement continued, "In recent days, he informed management about his mother's deteriorating health and expressed his wish to be with her in Qatar, where she is currently undergoing further treatment. Management granted his request, and he departed Ghana on 22/05/2023."

Kotoko clarified that Boudjadi is not expected to return since there are only three matches remaining in the season, and his contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

The club conveyed their goodwill towards Boudjadi, expressing their best wishes for his future endeavours and extending hopes for his mother's speedy recovery.