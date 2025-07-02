Asante Kotoko confirm signing of midfielder Seth Kwadwo

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have confirmed the acquisition of enterprising midfielder Seth Kwadwo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old joins the Porcupine Warriors on a four-year deal from fellow Premier League outfit Bechem United and is expected to play a huge role for the club.

He becomes the club's sixth signing of the Ghanaian giants following the arrival of goalkeeper Aziz Dari Haruna, Zackaria Fuseini, Johnson Owusu Oppong, Francis Acquah, and Hubert Gyau

Kwadwo is a combative and disciplined midfielder who adds bite and balance to the middle of the park. His signing is a timely one, following the injury to Andrews Ntim Manu.

He provides added depth to the squad as the team gear up for the upcoming campaign, particularly in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 22-year-old spent three seasons at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, establishing himself as a key cog to team and racking up 72 appearances in the Premier League.

Despite injury setbacks during the recently ended season, he still managed 11 league appearances after recovering in the second half of the campaign.

Kwadwo enjoyed a standout debut season in 2022/23, winning Bechem United’s Player of the Season award with 3 goals, 10 assists and six MVPs.

He followed that up with an even stronger showing the next year, notching 14 goal involvements and earning a call-up to the Black Galaxies.