Asante Kotoko confirm signing of winger Johnson Oppong Owusu

Asante Kotoko have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Johnson Owusu Oppong on a two-year deal, as the club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2025/26 season and a long-awaited return to continental football.

The highly-rated 27-year-old brings flair, pace, and a wealth of international experience to the Porcupine Warriors.

Known for his silky footwork and attacking instincts, Oppong returns to the Ghana Premier League after impressing in stints both locally and abroad.

His time at Dreams FC was particularly memorable, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s historic journey to the semi-finals of the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

That run not only showcased his talent but also proved his ability to shine on the continental stage.

Oppong’s football journey has also taken him to Europe, where he featured for Portuguese side C.S. Maritimo over four seasons, as well as stints with FC Zlin in the Czech Republic and KF Kukesi in Albania.

These experiences have shaped him into a more complete and mature player - attributes that Kotoko head coach Karim Zito will be eager to harness.

As the club prepares to re-enter the CAF Confederation Cup after a two-year absence, Oppong’s arrival adds much-needed depth and dynamism to the flanks.