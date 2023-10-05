Asante Kotoko congratulate Technical Director Kwesi Appiah for winning GFA Executive Council slot

Asante Kotoko have extended warm congratulations to their Technical Director James Kwesi Appiah for securing a position on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The elections, which took place in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, marked a significant milestone for the former Black Stars coach, as he garnered an impressive ten votes, securing a coveted slot on the Executive Council during his first time of asking.

Kwesi Appiah will serve as a Premier League representative on the Executive Council of the nation's football association.

The club expressed its joy and support through a tweet, stating, "Congratulations to our Technical Director for being elected as a member of the Ghana Football Association's executive council. Ayekooo Mayele."

Notably, Frederick Acheampong, Dr. Randy Abbey, and Nana Oduro Sarfo as well as Kingsley Osei Bonsu also emerged as elected members of the Executive Council on the tickets of Premier League clubs.

Despite this significant achievement, Kwesi Appiah is expected to continue his role as the Technical Director of Asante Kotoko while concurrently serving as the head coach of the Sudan national team—a dual appointment that underscores his prominent position within the football landscape.