Asante Kotoko consider signing former Liberty Professionals star Elvis Kyei Baffour

Former Liberty Professionals attacker Elvis Kyei Baffour has started training with Asante Kotoko, aiming to secure a move to his childhood club.

The 25-year-old joined the team's training session on July 2, 2024, at the Adako Jachie training complex.

Kyei will be closely observed by the technical staff this week, with a potential transfer looming if he impresses.

Having been Liberty's top scorer in the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season with eight goals in 15 matches, Kyei is eager to make his mark with the Porcupines.

Born in Kumasi, Kyei has always dreamed of playing for the Porcupine Warriors, a club he has supported since his early years. Joining Kotoko would fulfil his childhood dream.

Kyei's potential signing would be a significant boost for Kotoko, adding to their attacking prowess.

With his experience and skills, Kyei would be a valuable asset to the team.

The move would also mark a return to his roots for Kyei, who began his career at Kumasi Rainbow FC before joining Liberty in the Ghanaian top-flight in 2017.

The talented winger has been unattached since leaving Slovenian side NK Rogaska. He moved to Europe after a three-year stint with Tunisian club AS Soliman.