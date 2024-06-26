Asante Kotoko continue squad overhaul as Enock Morrison departs

Asante Kotoko continue their squad overhaul, with Enock Morrison being the latest player to leave the club.

According to local media reports, Morrison's departure brings the total number of exits to 21.

Initially, the club agreed to mutually terminate the contracts of 18 players, including goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad.

Striker Steven Mukwala also announced his departure after his contract expired.

Morrison, who joined Kotoko from local rivals King Faisal in 2022, had a contract running until June 2025.

However, he has reportedly agreed to leave the club as the Porcupine Warriors aim to bring in new players.

Last season, Morrison struggled, managing just one goal and two assists in 22 games.

Kotoko's squad shakeup is unsurprising, given their poor performance last season.

They were involved in a relegation fight at one point and eventually finished sixth, missing out on a top-four spot.

Coach Prosper Ogum has the backing of the management to continue, but he has made it clear that he doesn't want to work with the majority of the current players.

Earlier this month, he stated that Kotoko would not be signing players from lower-tier sides, suggesting that most new signings will have top-flight football experience.