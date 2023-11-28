GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko cruise past Nations FC in MTN FA Cup Round 64

Published on: 28 November 2023
Asante Kotoko delivered an impressive display as they defeated local rivals Nations FC 4-2 in their MTN FA Cup Round 64 matchup at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday. The Porcupine Warriors showcased exceptional teamwork and skill, leaving Nations FC struggling to keep up with their pace.

Kotoko took a 3-0 lead within the first 20 minutes, highlighting their strong start to the game. They maintained their momentum throughout, ultimately securing their spot in the Round of 32.

Richmond Lamptey was instrumental in Kotoko's victory, netting a brace in the first half. His teammates Isaac Oppong and Steven Mukwala also contributed significantly, each grabbing a goal apiece.

Despite scoring two consolation goals, Nations FC couldn't recover from their poor performance. Their coach Kassim Mingle's pre-match comments seemed to fall flat, as his team failed to live up to expectations.

With this result, Nations FC must now shift their focus entirely to the Ghana Premier League, while Kotoko continues to compete in both the league and cup competitions.

