Asante Kotoko decline FECAFOOT plea to postpone Confederation Cup match

Accra representative of Asante Kotoko Nana Kwame Dankwah says his outfit have rejected the plea by the Cameroonian Football Federation to postpone their forthcoming CAF Confederation Cup against one of its member club.

Asante Kotoko are scheduled to play the winners of the Cameroonian FA Cup between Edding Sports and Lion Blesse in the preliminary stages of Africa's second-tier club competition.

Edding Sports and Lion Blesse will play the final on November 25th, with the winner arriving three days later to play Asante Kotoko.

On Monday, officials of Cameroon FA held a meeting with officials of the Porcupine Warriors and pleaded with them to postpone the match as the timeline between their FA Cup final and the Confederation Cup game will be short.

“After management met, the decision is that we don't have the right to agree to such postponement and so if CAF accepts the postponement, we are okay with it but we can't agree to that looking at the preparations we have done,” Nana Kwame told Oyerepa FM.

“We have communicated such to the General Secretary of FECAFOOT who was in Kumasi to meet us.”

“Unfortunately we cannot accept the postponement but should CAF agree, we have no choice but to also adhere to the directives of the football governing body.”