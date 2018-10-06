Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwa set to return to training after 3 months injury lay off

Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwa is set to return to action after three months out with an injury.

The medical team have given green light to the former Aduana Stars defender to start training following a surgery on his shoulder.

The medical team of Asante Kotoko SC however endorse a competitive return for Daniel Darkwa who looks set to start life under new manager Charles Kwablah Akunor.

Darniel Darkwa enjoyed a remarkable at the Nana Agyemang Badu II park in Dormaa to ean a big money move to the Baba Yara stadium but saw his Asante Kotoko SC hit a snag due to a shoulder injury.

He is expected to join his team mates early next week under the technical guidance of CK Akunnor.