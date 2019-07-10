Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah hands in transfer request

Asante Kotoko defender Daniel Darkwah has handed the club a transfer request after just a season since joining the club from Aduana Stars.

The former Aduana Stars left back has struggled to cement a place in Kotoko following poor form and injuries.

Former coach of the club, C.K Akonnor had preferred captain Amos Frimpong, Abass Mohammed and Evans Owusu to the ex-Black Stars B captain.

The arrival of Ben Enchill from Medeama SC meant his chances of fighting for a place in the team was all but over.

"Two players (Daniel Darkwah and Amos Frimpong) requested to be put on transfer. Amos later made a u-turn on the deadline day to be included in the squad," Edmund Ackah, a member of the management of the club told Sikka Sports.

The 27-year old could leave as reports indicates the club is willing to grant him his transfer request, despite two years left on current deal.

According to information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com, Medeama could snap up the defender as replacement for Ben Enchill who left for Kotoko.