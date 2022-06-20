Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim insists he is ready for Black Stars

Published on: 20 June 2022
Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim has declared himself ready to play for the Black Stars.

The full-back had a fantastic season with the Porcupine Warriors, scoring two goals and providing nine assists.

He played a key role in Kotoko's victory in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking after his team's 1-1 draw with Accra Lions, the former Karela United player stated that he has what it takes to play for the senior national team.

“With my performance, I think I am capable to play for the national team but maybe is not yet my time so I am still waiting for time to come”

Meanwhile, Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp have tabled a €250,000 offer to Ghanaian champions for Imoro.

 

