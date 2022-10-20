GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Asante Kotoko defender Mubarak Yusif resumes training after injury recovery

Published on: 20 October 2022
Asante Kotoko defender Mubarak Yusif resumes training after injury recovery

Asante Kotoko defender Mubarak Yusif has resumed training after being sidelined by an injury.

The centre-back sustained an injury in Asante Kotoko's game against Nsoatreman on match day two of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors won the game 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 26-year-old lasted only 11 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Andrew Kwadwo Appau.

Asante Kotoko announced the centre-back has resumed training, "Mubarik Yusif returned to Adako Jachie for individual training following an injury he sustained in our premier league game against Nsoatreman FC".

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more