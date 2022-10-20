Asante Kotoko defender Mubarak Yusif resumes training after injury recovery

Asante Kotoko defender Mubarak Yusif has resumed training after being sidelined by an injury.
The centre-back sustained an injury in Asante Kotoko's game against Nsoatreman on match day two of the Ghana Premier League.
The Porcupine Warriors won the game 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The 26-year-old lasted only 11 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Andrew Kwadwo Appau.
Asante Kotoko announced the centre-back has resumed training, "Mubarik Yusif returned to Adako Jachie for individual training following an injury he sustained in our premier league game against Nsoatreman FC".
