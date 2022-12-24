Asante Kotoko defender Sherif Mohammed included in Black Galaxies’ squad for CHAN camping

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has included defender Sherif Mohammed in the 25-man squad travelling to Egypt to prepare for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The defender has been one of Asante Kotoko's standout performers since joining from Greater Accra division two side EUAfrica FC, and his inclusion in the Ghana squad comes as no surprise.

Sherif spent last season with Dansoman-based club Liberty Professionals in the Division One League, where he gained experience before his top-flight move.

His aggression and consistent efforts in the Ghana Premier League earned him a call-up to the initial 40-man provisional squad released earlier this month for training at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

Mohammed and the rest of the squad will spend 18 days in Egypt training to perform well in Algeria.

Ghana have been assigned to Group C, which includes Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar, for the tournament, which begins on January 13.