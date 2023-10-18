Asante Kotoko defender Sheriff Mohammed praises team's swift recovery

Asante Kotoko defender, Sheriff Mohammed, has commended his team's rapid resurgence after a slow start to the season.

The club endured a difficult spell with three games without a win, but consecutive victories over Accra Lions and Aduana FC have put them back in contention for the Ghana Premier League title.

Mohammed, who has been a standout player this season, expressed optimism ahead of their upcoming match against local rivals Nations FC.

"We started very slowly, but as we kept working hard, we began to secure wins, and we are determined to make our supporters proud," Mohammed said during an interview with Peace FM.

He also acknowledged his personal journey, saying, "I will admit that I have been out for a long time due to an injury I sustained last season, which kept me sidelined for several months. I am gradually returning to form, and now that I am 100 percent fit, I am committed to giving my best, even more so than in the last two years."