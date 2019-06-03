Asante Kotoko demand fairness from NC on Hearts/Kotoko Special Cup semifinal clash

Asante Kotoko are calling on the NC to resolve the impasse regarding their semifinal clash with arch rivals Hearts of Oak in the Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors have expressed worry over the Ghana Football Association's silence on the decision to play a one legged semi final game against Hearts in Accra.

Kotoko have stated in letters sent to the GFA NC that according to it's own regulations the semifinal was expected to be played on a home and away basis.

However, after the round of games in the group stage, the NC settled on a one leg semifinal game with group winners playing at home.

The Kumasi based club have sent a letter to the NC establish their displeasure and asking for a quick resolution to the matter.

Below is the letter sent to the NC: