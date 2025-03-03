Asante Kotoko demands disciplinary action against Asempa FM journalist Wallace

Asante Kotoko are calling for disciplinary action against journalist Enoch Worlanyo, popularly known as EK Wallace, for comments made about the death of staunch supporter Nana Pooley.

The Asempa FM radio presenter disclosed that Nana Pooley was allegedly stabbed in a ghetto before he was transported to the Nana Kronomansah Park during the Premier League game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

His comments has been strongly rejected by the Porcupine Warriors, describing it as an attempt to shield the people involved in the gruesome murder of Pooley.

The Kumasi-based club have released a statement banning Asante Kotoko from covering all activities of the team while also demanding disciplinary action against the journalist.

Part of the statement read: "Till date, no disciplinary action has been taken against 'Prof' EK Wallace by Asempa, even in the face of overwhelming public outcry."

Asante Kotoko announced their return to football last week after a series of meetings with the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Police Service.

Below is the full statement from Kotoko: