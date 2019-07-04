Asante Kotoko deny contact with Kjetil Zachariassen as C.K Akonnor's replacement

Asante Kotoko have denied contacts with Ashantigold coach Kjetil Zachariassen after reports claimed he will replace C.K Akonnor as the club's new gaffer.

Public Relations Officer of the club, Lawyer Sarfo Duku revealed that reports linking the Norwegian tactician to the Ghanaian giants are false.

“We’ve not discussed anything about [Kjetil] and he’s not part of our discussion,” Sarfo Duku told Kwadwo Mensah Moshosho on the Asempa FM Ultimate Sports Show.

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor stated he is no longer with the club on Wednesday, even though he has a running contract with the club.

His departure led to reports that the Porcupine Warriors have already started negotiations with Zachariassen.

Zachariassen took over the reigns at Ashantigold midway in the NC Special competition leading the Miners to semi final in the tier 1 competition before winning the Tier II tournament.

It is yet to be decided who becomes the next coach of Asante Kotoko but Lawyer Sarfo Duku is refusing to confirm the departure of the former Black Stars captain.

"C. K still has a contract with Kotoko and as we speak now nothing has changed. But, I can tell you that we have taken a decision about C. K but we have to make it official to him before I can put this out there,” he told Asempa FM.